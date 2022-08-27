Purchase Access

PHOENIX — A federal judge has tossed out a bid by the top Republican candidates for statewide office to require ballots in this year's election be counted by hand.

In a 21-page ruling Friday, Judge John Tuchi said the claims by gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, who is running for secretary of state, that machine counting can produce inaccurate results are little more than speculation on their part, backed only by "vague" allegations about electronic voting systems generally. The judge said that precludes their arguments from being heard in federal court.