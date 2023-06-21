bear

The have been multiple sightings of bears across Arizona recently, including near Tucson and the lower Madera Canyon area of the Santa Rita Mountains.

 AZ Game and Fish photo

There have been multiple recently sightings of black bears in the lower Madera Canyon area of the Santa Rita Mountains.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has received three calls from Madera Canyon in the past week, but spokesman Mark Hart said it’s hard to determine whether the calls were about one bear or multiple.

