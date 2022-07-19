Ever since he immigrated to the United States from Ecuador when he was just a kid, Nick Cackett knew he had a passion for learning about the world through the lens of migration.
But to really grasp what it meant to him as a young adult, he wanted to return to the U.S.-Mexico border itself.
For the past four weeks, Cackett and five other college students and recent graduates from across the country, have set up a new home in Nogales, Arizona, traversing both sides of the border as part of an immersive, service-learning experience with Border Community Alliance.
As Borderlands Ambassadors, the students spend six weeks engaging in dialogue with members of borderland communities, volunteering with local nonprofits, and analyzing the power structures of U.S. immigration policies and their effect on individuals.
“For me, it’s been a great opportunity that’s really aligned with what I want to do, especially since we are traveling to and from Mexico so often … it’s been something that’s just been very beneficial for me to learn about and experience,” Cackett said.
Notes from the border
In just six weeks, the BCA internship program has a mission to demystify border communities by exposing students to a variety of people and groups that make up the complex web of the U.S.-Mexico migration experience – from migrant shelters to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol checkpoints to youth development centers and local artists.
After arriving in Mexico, the group comes face-to-face with the realities of living along the border and those trying to cross. For some, it’s these moments spent interacting with migrant families and individuals they won’t soon forget.
Cackett, a student at Hamilton College in New York, says some of the most powerful moments of the trip were the conversations he had just across the border with a father who was seeking medical care for his son and a mother traveling with her two young children who was trying to reconnect with her husband in the U.S.
Both groups, he said, were just some of the tens of thousands of asylum seekers who have been expelled to Mexico under a provision of the U.S. health law – section 265 of Title 42 – since March 2020.
“Just speaking to them, hearing how many days they had been on the road, the reasons they had to leave home … and hearing how vulnerable and how completely reliant they were on others because they had no resources … it was really heartbreaking,” Cackett said.
Liliana Lomeli, a global and Hispanic studies major at St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana, recalled a similar conversation she had over dinner with migrants at a resource center in Agua Prieta.
“I was questioning them, ‘Do you think your situation will get better? Do you have faith in your government?’ And just the blatant, no’s I got ... connecting with them one-on-one and hearing their stories, that will stick with me,” she said.
Danna Lopez-Flores, who is studying at Arizona State University, said these first-hand accounts have given all the interns a perspective not many get to see. By sharing their experiences, she hopes it’ll encourage people to think about the people behind the numbers.
“I think a lot of people, when they think of immigration, just think of statistics, and so having the opportunity to actually talk to families going through this, you get to hear their stories and connect with them…it’s not just numbers, it’s people with dreams and hopes,” she said.
Quinn Jones, who also studies at Hamilton College, echoed the thought that getting up-close with immigration process on the border – something, up to this point she’d only studied in school – brought about a different understanding of what it means to journey away from home.
“I think for many it’s hard to grasp exactly why people would have to leave their homes because we’re so insulated from it. There’s this poem that comes to mind (Home by Warsan Shire) that starts with, ‘No one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark,’ ” she said.
“I wish more people understood the level of instability there has to be for you to need to seek something outside.”
Looking ahead
Over the years of BCA’s internship program, dozens of young people have been inspired to pursue careers connected to the people and issues they learn about during the summer.
One former intern founded the Border Youth Tennis Exchange in Ambos Nogales (both citites of Nogales – a cross-border youth development organization that offers tennis and academic classes on both sides of the border.
Another is training to become a customs officer with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and yet another is now a full-time employee with Casa Alitas in Tucson.
Coming from a variety of academic backgrounds, students in this year’s cohort all have different dreams for their future.
Sam Pollak, a recent graduate of Wesleyan University in Connecticut, hopes the experience will shape his career as a filmmaker and the stories he’s able to tell.
“I kind of came to a realization in college that if I wanted to (write for movies), I needed to develop a more global perspective, a broader perspective of the human experience, not just within my own bubble,” he said.
“I think that storytelling through the lens of migration and human movement is something that is so universal and spans every node of our lived experience.”
Others muse about being lawyers, nonprofit administrators or are still searching for their next step. But they’re all united in their goal to learn more about the issues they care about and share that knowledge and passion with others.
Though their days on the border are long and sometimes hard, Moka Johns, a student at McGill University in Montreal, said the experience has likely left them all with optimism and hope for the future.
“There are so many people and organizations in the borderlands, in all these places we visit, that are working silently or very loudly against immigration policy in the U.S … and just to see all this variety and all these different ways that you can individually and as a collective community stand up to something so big as the immigration system – it’s very inspiring.”