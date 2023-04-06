On Thursday, President Joe Biden vetoed a congressional resolution that would repeal his rules for how the EPA defines the Waters of the United States, or WOTUS. The congressional resolution sought to block the administration’s changes to the rule leaving many seasonal streams and wetlands unprotected by the Clean Water Act.

Biden said Thursday that his revised definition would “provide clear rules of the road” for which wetlands and seasonal or ephemeral streams would be protected from pollution. He said the rollback sought by the congressional resolution would “negatively affect tens of millions of United States households that depend on healthy wetlands and streams.”

