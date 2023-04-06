On Thursday, President Joe Biden vetoed a congressional resolution that would repeal his rules for how the EPA defines the Waters of the United States, or WOTUS. The congressional resolution sought to block the administration’s changes to the rule leaving many seasonal streams and wetlands unprotected by the Clean Water Act.
Biden said Thursday that his revised definition would “provide clear rules of the road” for which wetlands and seasonal or ephemeral streams would be protected from pollution. He said the rollback sought by the congressional resolution would “negatively affect tens of millions of United States households that depend on healthy wetlands and streams.”
The congressional resolution passed late last month with widespread support from Republicans and a few key swing votes, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Sen. Mark Kelly voted against the resolution.
Kelly said the legislation would have the unintended consequence of creating more uncertainty for Arizona businesses, developers and farmers. He is concerned about the administration’s updated rule and plans to keep pressing to ensure that the implementation of the rule considers Arizona’s needs.
The resolution passed after nine House Democrats and four Senate Democrats crossed party lines to vote for it. If Congress wishes to overturn Biden’s veto, it will need a two thirds majority vote.
WOTUS rules are typically set by presidential administrations, and tend to fluctuate based on the party in power. President Obama’s WOTUS rules widened the scope of waterways protected under the Clean Water Act, and President Trump subsequently narrowed it.
Biden’s WOTUS rules will expand the scope of the Clean Water Act’s protections similar to the rule under Obama.
Congress and the Biden administration won’t be the only ones weighing in on the scope of the WOTUS rules this year. Last fall, the Supreme Court heard arguments for the case Sackett v. EPA and is expected to deliver an opinion later this year.
The case asks the court to reconsider the proper test for determining whether or not certain wetlands can be considered part of the waters of the United States. Michael and Chantell Sackett, an Idaho couple who say the EPA improperly placed a wetland designation on a property where they are hoping to build a home, are asking the court to decide that wetlands can be protected only under the Clean Water Act if they flow into a neighboring body of water that falls under the scope of WOTUS.
If the court decides in favor of the Sacketts, their ruling will substantially limit the scope of current and future definitions of WOTUS. Unlike the resolution passed by Congress and presidential changes to the WOTUS rules, a Supreme Court ruling that limits the scope of WOTUS would be much more difficult to change.
Any limits to the scope of WOTUS rules could have a big impact on Arizona. Ephemeral streams, streams that only flow after snow melt and storms, make up 95% of Arizona’s waterways. Restrictions on the scope of WOTUS protections, like the rules passed under Trump, tend to exclude ephemeral streams from Clean Water Act protections.
According to the Arizona Audubon Society, protecting these streams is crucial, even if they are dry for most of the year. Ephemeral streams can move pollutants just as easily as waterways that flow year-round.
Waterways like the wetlands being considered by the Supreme Court and ephemeral stream beds can be hard to identify. That’s why lawmakers often want to cut them out of the Clean Water Act’s scope of protection.
They say it adds a level of regulatory red-tape for average Americans. Permits are required under the Clean Water Act for any changes to these waterways, and many get frustrated when they’re required to obtain permits for waterways that are hard to identify. This is the central premise of the argument being made by the plaintiffs in Sackett v. EPA.
We won’t know how the court will decide until later this year, but 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for the future of Clean Water Act Protections. For now, Biden’s expanded definition of WOTUS will continue to protect Arizona’s ephemeral streams.
