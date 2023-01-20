PHOENIX — State lawmakers took the first steps Wednesday to denying students the right to be referred to by a pronoun that matches how they identify themselves.

SB 1001, approved by the Senate Education Committee on a 4-3 party line vote, also would put into law that teachers and other school employees may refer to a student by only his or her given name or a nickname "commonly associated with the student's name of record.'' Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, who crafted the measure, said it would be OK to refer to someone named John as Jack.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?