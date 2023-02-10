PHOENIX — Saying there aren't enough regular people in the Legislature, a newly elected lawmaker wants to remove what he says is an impediment: the fear of losing their regular job.

Rep. Cory McGarr, R-Marana, is proposing that businesses be forced to give employees unpaid time off so they can come to the Capitol and help make laws.

