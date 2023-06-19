PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed four bills Friday designed to target "drag'' shows and performers.

"Intolerance has no place in Arizona despite the Legislature's frequent attempts to pass legislation that says otherwise,'' the governor said in a single veto message on all four.

