PHOENIX — Attorney General Mark Brnovich is joining a lawsuit to bar the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms from cracking down on what the agency considers "ghost guns.''

In legal papers filed Wednesday, Brnovich joined with challengers to argue that new rules, set to go into effect next month, violate not only the agency's authority but exceed the ability of ATF to regulate interstate commerce.

