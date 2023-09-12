truck

Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.

 Noah Berger ap

Under a new emissions law waiting to be signed into law by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, emissions could be counted multiple times over as companies are forced to submit costly inventories of all emissions, even commuting and emissions from contractors. Critics say this bill will drive vertical integration under larger corporations that would stop doing business with smaller companies that struggle to measure their greenhouse gas emissions.

SB 253, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, would require companies with over $1 billion in revenue doing business in the state to count and report all emissions from the company, its subsidiaries, and every source of indirect emissions from up and down the value chain — from emissions created by the production of the energy used by the company all the way to employee commuting and emissions from the company’s contractors.

