For the last few weeks, members of the Student Conservation Association, a nonprofit that provides hands-on environmental conservation programs for youth and adults, have closing a well-established social trail in Madera Canyon in southern Arizona.

Social trails are created by foot traffic over time and are not part of an official, maintained trail system. The human-made trails pose threats to plant and animal life, can cause erosion and can be dangerous.

