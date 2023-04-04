For the last few weeks, members of the Student Conservation Association, a nonprofit that provides hands-on environmental conservation programs for youth and adults, have closing a well-established social trail in Madera Canyon in southern Arizona.
Social trails are created by foot traffic over time and are not part of an official, maintained trail system. The human-made trails pose threats to plant and animal life, can cause erosion and can be dangerous.
For the National Forest Service and the organizations they work with, like Friends of Madera Canyon, it's clear people who create social trails have no intention of damaging the ecosystem. They often created out of human curiosity to see something off trail, or a misunderstanding that the path they are on is not an official Forest Service trail.
The social trail being decommissioned by the SCA is right off the Nature Trail leading into the Mt. Wrightson Wilderness area. The trail off a switchback on the main route has been so widely traveled that it looks like an official path.
Coronado National Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Starr Farrell said this trail was chosen to be decommissioned due to “natural resource damage and public safety.”
“Regular decommissioning projects and restoration projects do take place in Madera Canyon and across the forest, and this is just one of many ongoing projects to help facilitate a better visitor experience,” she said. “Through partnerships with groups like the SCA, we are able to more efficiently respond to trail maintenance needs.”
SCA member Kyla Jarka said they went back about 300 feet where the user-made trail leads into the wilderness because the trail is so well established.
“Trackers showed it to us, we walked it and the first step was taking out the berm along this critical edge on the side of the trail,” she said. “Then it’s transplanting all the organic material upwards to make it as sloped as possible because if you are just digging it out, it just becomes a second dirt trail.”
Once the crew has done that, they tamp down the dirt to prevent further erosion.
SCA member Drake Woodhams said the next step is called naturalization.
“Naturalization essentially involves camouflaging the work we’ve done,” he said. “So instead of leaving an ugly bit of dirt here, we cover it up with natural debris like logs and sticks.”
“We just have to make it less desirable to walk on with maybe a layer of leaves. We make it look like we were never here.”
Making the work blend in completely is the goal.
Crews often create natural obstacles like tree branches, tall stones, loose rocks and some vegetation to dissuade hikers.
If you stop and look at the trails of Madera Canyon, you can see examples of check dams, drainage systems that help water flow off a trail and help prevent water erosion. There are also places where rocks around the path guide people a certain way, or reduce the size of the path.
This is Sam Simonson’s first season on the SCA and she said doing trail work has illuminated what it takes to preserve and restore trails.
“I didn't realize a lot of stuff that has to deal with trails, how damaging things can be and you just don't realize it,” she said. “I'm a hiker, but I never realized going off trail, you are hurting the ecosystem.”
After creating many check dams, she can now spot where one needs to be installed.
The SCA crew is working on several social trails while in Madera Canyon.
While most are small enough to camouflage with natural barriers like rocks and leaves, the one near the Nature Trail needed deeper remediation.
Jarka said when she looks at the social trail, it's clear why people could get confused and travel that way.
“I think one thing I’ve learned from the past couple weeks is realizing the onus is not on people wanting to damage anything; they are just following trails,” she said. “Sometimes it's whoever designed the trail and it wasn't actually designed perfectly where everyone can follow it.”
Woodhams said human nature plays a big role in trail design and how people access different wilderness areas.
“If you wanted to climb the hill behind us, you would go straight up it but if you wanted to build a trail that way, it wouldn't be sustainable at all,” he said. “Water would come down and just wash it out. Things like switchbacks, which you can see in this case, can go against human nature.”
Farrell said the public can be a big help in identifying social trails.
“Unauthorized trails do provide us with an opportunity to look at possible new trail systems but we highly encourage visitors to write or verbally share those suggestions, rather than us stumbling upon them,” she said. “We always encourage public comments to help us best meet the needs of our visitors.”
To view the Forest Service’s official trail maps, visit fs.usda.gov/coronado.