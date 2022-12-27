students

For 16 years, state residents who were undocumented have been barred from receiving in-state tuition at Arizona’s colleges and universities, which made higher education too expensive for many. Proposition 308 reversed that and now state colleges are expecting an increase in undocumented students as early as this spring.

 Cronkite News FILE

WASHINGTON – Paulina Mendoza, a Mesa resident, had just graduated high school in 2020 and was set to be the first in her family to attend college – until she wasn’t.

State law at the time prohibited undocumented immigrants like Mendoza from getting in-state tuition at one of the state’s universities, even though they lived in state. Mendoza could not afford school at the out-of-state rate, which is two to three times higher than the in-state rate, so her college dream was put on hold.

