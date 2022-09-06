Purchase Access

Fourteen years after he retired from the Tucson Police Department, Bob Webster found himself yet again staring down a 40-plus hour training session alongside some familiar faces in the classroom at a westside substation.

“It was really weird sitting in there, getting this really intense training … it’s like I never left,” Webster said.

Tags