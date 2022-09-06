Fourteen years after he retired from the Tucson Police Department, Bob Webster found himself yet again staring down a 40-plus hour training session alongside some familiar faces in the classroom at a westside substation.
“It was really weird sitting in there, getting this really intense training … it’s like I never left,” Webster said.
Like other sessions he’d attended throughout his nearly 40-decade career with TPD, this one involved a lot of role-playing, walking through scenarios, and tons of background reading. But the syllabus looked a bit different: The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma; On Killing: The Psychological Cost of Learning to Kill in War and Society; Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement.
Seven months later, a binder full of handouts and handwritten notes sits on a desk in his Rancho Sahuarita home, but Webster never really leaves without it.
When he’s on the clock, he likes to stay prepared for any moment a call might come through — with a clear head, a pen close by and his go-to opener: “Copline. This is Bob. What’s going on?”
Behind the stigma
According to a 2020 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was the 12th-leading cause of death overall in the United States, claiming more than 45,900 people.
But several studies have shown that public safety officers, particularly those in law enforcement, face a considerably higher risk of suicide.
One study from January 2021 concluded that law enforcement personnel were 54% more likely to take their own lives compared to civilians, and others have found that police and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than working in the line of duty.
A 2017 study by the Ruderman Family Foundation, a private philanthropic organization that advocates for people with disabilities, tallied at least 140 police officer suicides, compared to 129 officers who died in the line of duty that year.
Researchers and advocates say the discrepancy in suicide rates among the general public and first responders is rooted in the uniquely dangerous contours of the job — like repeated exposure to traumatic events, ease of access to firearms — and an underlying shame and stigma associated with mental health challenges.
“There’s a huge stigma that goes along with cops asking for help because we’re supposed to be the ones out there giving the help … lots of officers just don’t talk about their problems for fear of exposure to the department, or risk to their reputation and their career – it kind of forces officers to keep everything inside,” Webster said.
Add in growing pressures from the pandemic, persistent calls for systemic change in American policing following George Floyd’s death, and a lack of resources available for first responders to deal with the stressors of their jobs to begin with, and it’s a perfect storm for someone to feel stuck, says Webster.
“Especially in today’s world … I think there’s this added pressure on police that I didn’t really have to deal with, and just going through these cycles of public opinion can put a lot of added pressure on law enforcement and their families,” Webster said.
“Not every department in the country is a huge police department with psychologists or behavioral health units to deal with all the pressures their officers come into contact with…a lot of these places don’t have anywhere for their officers to go or anyone to talk to, and that’s definitely some of the people I hear from.”
Enter: Copline
In 1994, three police officers in Stephanie Samuels’ New Jersey community died by suicide.
When she realized no one was counseling the officers in her local police department after critical incidents, including the deaths of their own colleagues, she took matters into her own hands.
Drawing on her earlier volunteer work for a mental health help line that connected teens with other teens who could relate to their struggles, Samuels, now a psychotherapist who works exclusively with police officers, sought to establish a similar confidential hotline where cops could share their struggles with another law enforcement officer.
“I recognized that teens trusted and confided in other teens and were more apt to discuss their problems and conflicts with each other, as opposed to ‘adults’ ... and that cops wanted to talk to cops because they are who they’ve trusted on a level few will ever know,” Samuels explained in a blog post.
In 2004, Copline was born — a national, confidential hotline for police officers, which would later be answered 24/7 by hundreds of retired, vetted and trained officers throughout the United States and Canada.
When speaking to callers, Webster says his experience as a law enforcement officer is still one of the best tools he has to build rapport and break down barriers with those on the other end of the line.
“Unless you’ve been there and experienced that community, that stigma, it’s hard to understand where a law enforcement officer is coming from. But 99% of the time, the calls I’ve gotten are something I’ve also dealt with — death, domestic violence, homicide, robberies — you know, I’ve been there, I’ve seen it, and there are some bad days,” Webster said.
And a majority (about 95%) of Copline calls are just that — bad days — said Webster. About 3% of calls are from officers who were involved in a critical incident, and the remaining 2% of calls are from officers who intended that conversation to be their last.
But regardless of the call, Webster says all volunteers are trained in active listening, and are taught to approach each conversation with an open mind, just like he’d approach a call for service if he were still on the force.
“We’re having a really intimate conversation with someone we’ve never talked to in our life, and we just know they’re in some sort of stressful situation … they could be calling to talk, they could be drinking, crying, suicidal, angry … all kinds of things, and just like on the job, you never know what you might be walking into.”
In addition to drawing from their own personal experiences, Copline volunteers also have access to a variety of vetted mental health resources and professional references they can share with callers, but Webster says that topic is never forced.
Instead, the focus is always on listening to the caller and creating a safe place for them to talk about their feelings without fear or shame.
“We have resources we can offer them if they ask, and of course we hope they follow-up on the things we talk about, but we’re not counselors or psychologists,” Webster said.
“We’re trained to listen, to sort of function like mentors in that we’re drawing from our experiences, but we really want them to come up with their own solutions,” he said.
Still a cop
While volunteering for the hotline comes naturally for Webster, he understands it’s not for everybody.
“When I hang up the phone, sometimes I just have to sit there and think, you know…we’d like for everyone to tell us that they’re going to be OK, but once they hang up, we really don’t know what happens, and we’ll never know,” Webster said.
“We can’t make it personal, and I think it can be hard, but it’s also what a lot of us (police officers) have done our whole careers…I’ve always said my number one tool in my law enforcement career was communication because I’ve personally was able to diffuse a lot of things through it, and it’s served me well,” he said.
Webster says he plans to continue volunteering with Copline until he feels he’s not effective anymore, or just simply doesn’t want to do it, but right now he’s sticking with it.
“I’ve certainly have known several officers that have taken their own lives, and so I believe it’s really important I do my part to get the message out there that this is a confidential, free resource for law enforcement and their families, that they have us if they need us, if they’re ever feeling stressed,” Webster said.
In retirement, working the phones a couple times a month has also given him a space to feel connected to, and give back to, a community and career that has given him so much.
“Being a cop … it sort of feels like when you retire from this career, you walk away from it forever. One day, you have access to all this information, like the keys to the kingdom, and the next day you wake up and have keys to nothing,” Webster said.
“But doing this, it’s a way to tap into all that experience and really use it, make it feel like it was worth something.”
Tucked in his binder, Webster pulls out a birthday card from a friend — he turned 77 last week — and smiles at the cartoon policeman on the cover.
“You know, I guess you retire, but you’ll still be a cop.”