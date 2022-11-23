PHOENIX — A war halfway around the world is going to take a huge bite out the wallets of Arizonans this Thanksgiving.

New figures from the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation put the cost of a typical dinner for 10 at $71.88. That’s up near 45% from 2021 and higher than its ever been since the organization began doing the annual surveys nearly three decades ago.

