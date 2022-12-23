PHOENIX -- A judge has slapped down efforts by a group of lenders, debt collectors and their attorneys to void new voter-approved protections from creditors

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Blanchard rejected arguments by challengers to Proposition 209 that a provision of what outstanding debts were affected are so "vague'' and "unintelligible'' to make the entire law legally unenforceable. He said there's nothing confusing about it.

