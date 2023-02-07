WASHINGTON — A Phoenix ordinance that let the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee accept or reject signs around the “NFL Experience” zone downtown is an unconstitutional infringement of free speech rights, a Maricopa Superior Court judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Bradley Astrowsky also ordered the city to act within 48 hours on any sign application submitted by Bramley Paulin, the business owner who sued because he was not allowed to post commercial signs on property he owned near the heavily trafficked zone.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?