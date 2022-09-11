“I’m sorry this letter is sloppy. I’m writing while I’m standing on a corner at the World Trade Center site.”
Like most, I remember where I was on Sept. 11, 2001.
I was 13 and living in Sahuarita with my family.
Every morning, my opa (grandfather) would start his day watching the news. I would typically dash out quickly to leave for the bus, not all that interested in what he was watching on TV.
This day was different. He insisted I stop long enough to see the big plumes of smoke rising from a tall building somewhere that felt like a completely different planet — New York City.
He told me this was a historical moment, this was bad. But I forgot it almost as quickly as I left the house.
They played the news of the World Trade Center attacks all day at school on the in-class televisions. I admit, it probably still didn’t compute just how big this news was.
At the time, I was in the Tucson Girls Chorus and we had an upcoming tour to New York City. We spent a rehearsal hour writing letters of support to rescue workers in NYC. They would be delivered to a little church, St. Paul’s Chapel, where we would later perform, dispersed among the pews where firefighters, EMTs, police and other rescue workers rested.
I can’t even remember what I wrote all these years later, but I know it reached them.
On Nov. 9, 2001, about three or four of us received letters back. I was one of them.
Police Officer Jerry Krusch was with the 100th Precinct in NYC, where he had served 18 years. He told me he was assigned to Ground Zero for about 30 days, digging for people lost in the debris and doing crowd control to keep people safe.
He lost friends there. He cried many nights. He wrote that he had never seen such a tragedy in all his years of police work.
Despite the emotional weight he bore alongside so many others, he still found it important to stop on the corner at the World Trade Center and write back to me.
“It is letters like yours that get all the rescue workers through very tough days. Most don’t have time to write people back but I felt it was my duty to thank you personally with a letter.”
It’s 21 years later and I’m now 34. I have always wondered what happened to Jerry. Did he get hurt? Did his time at Ground Zero affect his life? Did he have a family, maybe even a teenage daughter like I was at the time? What was he doing now? Is he having a good life?
I haven’t revisited the letter since I received it. This piece of history sat at the top of a pile of memorabilia in a box at my parent’s house.
I cried when I first read it again.
I spent much of Friday searching for him online and making phone calls, unsure if maybe his full name is Gerald. I think he might be in Florida and I assume he is retired.
What I did find was his name in a book titled “An American Awakening From Ground Zero to Katrina: The People We Are Free to Be.”
In it, author Courtney Cowart writes about the first NYPD cops she met at Ground Zero — Jerry Krusch and his partner, Jimmy Abbananto.
The officers described what they did on their off-time — they wrote thank you letters.
“That is what we do,” Jimmy is quoted as saying. “In our spare time we’ve written 130 thank you letters. We get a photo of the World Trade Center to send to those who have written the chapel. They took time to write to us, the least we can do is acknowledge their caring from so far away.”
Jerry sent me one of those postcards of the towers.
I don’t know if I’ll ever get the chance to connect with him, but his words still affect me today.
On the off chance that somehow, while he’s hopefully enjoying a peaceful stroll on a beach, he manages to find this story in the Green Valley News, here’s what I would tell him.
Dear Jerry,
This is coming about 20 years overdue, but I have never forgotten you. In what was probably a very short reprieve from the heartbreaking work you were doing at Ground Zero, you stopped on the corner and wrote to me. You found my letter in the pews of that church near the World Trade Center.
I was young, a brand new teenager when I wrote to the rescue workers, thanking them for their brave service. I’m still so humbled all these years later that you actually wrote me back. I imagine just standing on that corner with chaos surrounding you from every direction took more bravery than I’ve ever had to muster.
I quietly learned what a hero was when I read your letter. You lost friends, you cried many nights, but you never lost hope. You made a difference, a sacrifice. And based on your own words in an excerpt from a book that mentioned you, I believe you must have been a beacon of hope to others who you helped.
I’m 34 now. I’m a newspaper reporter. I got into journalism because I wanted to help people, similar to the reason I think you got into law enforcement.
I treasure your letter, it’s an amazing piece of history that I’m so thankful I have.
I wish I would have sought you out so much sooner to say this, but thank you so much for writing me back. Thank you for sharing just how difficult that situation was. Thank you for being one of the people running toward the danger so others would be safe.
I hope to one day, many years from now, donate your letter to a museum because yours is a story everyone should know.