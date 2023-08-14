constitution

The back of an Arizona 2022 general election ballot containing ten different propositions.

 By Cole Lauterbach The Center Square

(The Center Square) – An Arizona Democratic lawmaker says a Republican-backed effort in Ohio to make ballot initiatives a steeper hill to climb could make an appearance in the Copper State.

Voters in Ohio rejected Issue 1 Tuesday by a wide margin. If enacted, it would have required a 60% majority to pass a constitutional amendment. The measure failed, with a coincidental 61% of voters in opposition.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?