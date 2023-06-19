Last week, the Department of Homeland Security published a funding notice under the Shelter and Services Program for more than $290 million to 24 non-federal entities for providing temporary shelter and other eligible expenditures for migrants who have been processed and provisionally released from DHS custody to wait for the outcome of their immigration proceedings.
The funding is available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
In a statement, DHS said that the funding announcement came as monthly encounters between border patrol agents and noncitizens attempting to cross into the United States at the Southwest land border were at historically high levels. Since the beginning of fiscal year 2020, 85% of all encounters nationwide have occurred at the Southwest land border.
“The present-day irregular migration of noncitizens is unprecedented,” wrote DHS in its statement. “The unprecedented number of migrants in local communities, particularly those communities of the Southwest land border, are drawing down the capacity of non-federal entities to make available humanitarian services.”
Because of this, DHS said it was committed to bolstering the capacity of non-federal entities to provide shelter and services to noncitizens for a temporary period not exceeding 45 days. DHS also said it was committed to ensuring appropriate coordination with state, local and community leaders to help mitigate the increased impacts on their communities as part of its Plan for Southwest Border Security and Preparedness issued in 2022.
“I’m encouraged that the Biden administration is taking steps to ensure communities and non-governmental organizations in Southern Arizona receiving migrants are compensated for their humanitarian efforts,” said Rep. Raul Grijalva in a press release last week. “It’s critical that we continue to surge federal funding for organizations that support asylum seekers. I will continue to prioritize addressing root causes, humanitarian assistance, and the needs of the borderlands.”
The World Hunger Ecumenical Arizona Task Force received $150,000 from the $290 million made available by FEMA and CBP last week. The group also received funding for its efforts in Yuma, Pima and Maricopa and counties as well.
WHEAT was formed in 1979 with the mission to advocate, engage and empower individuals to action in the fight against hunger and poverty. The organization focuses on the root causes of hunger and poverty and works to empower individuals to self-sustenance.
