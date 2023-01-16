Arizona Governor

Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks as she gives the state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Hobbs collected nearly $1.5 million in donations from corporations and other special interests to cover her inauguration, which cost about $207,000, records show.

 Ross D. Franklin - AP

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs collected nearly $1.5 million in donations from corporations and other special interests to cover the cost of her inauguration.

But the event cost only about $207,000 to put on.

What's NABUR?