PHOENIX — Arizona's last Republican governor criticized prosecutors for bringing criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

"We've never seen this with a former president of the United States,'' said Doug Ducey on Tuesday.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?