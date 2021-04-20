PHOENIX — Declaring an emergency, Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday he is going to put 250 Arizona National Guard soldiers along the southern border.
The governor's office said the troops will be there to help provide support for state and local law enforcement "as the national experiences a rapid increase in apprehensions and migrant children in federal custody." Ducey intends to provide up to $25 million in initial funding.
"The situation in our border communities is just as bad — if not worse — than the coverage we've been seeing," the governor said in a prepared statement.
"It's become evidently clear that Arizona needs the National Guard, and the White House is aware of that," Ducey said. "Yet, to this day, there has been no action from this administration, and it doesn't look like they are going to act any time soon."
The governor, who has taken a prime role among Republican governors in attacking the Biden administration, said if it won't act "then we will."
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday that "up to 30 National Guard personnel" would be sent to assist with the situation on the border.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said Tuesday afternoon that Sheriff Mark Dannels has been working with Ducey on the matter for a while.
The National Guard will, "act in a supporting functions to assist our mission in non-law enforcement roles," Dannels said. "I applaud our governor regarding his oath of office and commitment to support our country, state and border."
According to Ducey, the soldiers will assist with medical operations in detention centers, install and maintain border cameras, monitor and collect data from public safety cameras, and analyze satellite imagery for current trends in smuggling corridors.
Ducey's move drew immediate fire from Sen. Victoria Steele, D-Tucson.
"Seriously, we're going to spend $25 million in state money on this?" she asked in her own Twitter post.
"Where were the Arizona Republicans when the Trump administration was ripping babies out of the arms of their mother's and father's arms?" she asked. "Where was the outrage then?"