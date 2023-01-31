PHOENIX — The Food and Drug Administration is urging a federal judge to quash a bid by a Scottsdale-based law firm to block public access to a popular method of terminating a pregnancy used in nearly half the cases of abortion in Arizona.

Attorneys for the federal agency say the lawsuit filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom on behalf of doctors opposed to abortion seeks to upend longstanding scientific determinations of the safety and efficacy of the two-drug regimen “based on speculative allegations of harm offered” that come not only too late but also are “without merit.”

