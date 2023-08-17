PHOENIX — It looks like efforts by the Federal Reserve Board to cool the economy are working — at least here in Arizona.

New figures Thursday from the state Office of Economic Opportunity show that 38,865 Arizonans filed for unemployment insurance last week, the most recent figures available. That is up 30.5% from the same week a year earlier.

