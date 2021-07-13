It didn’t take Brian Triano long to figure out the guy on the other end of the line was likely a scammer.
Triano, vice president of a cemetery in Southern Arizona, said the caller was asking for private information about a recent funeral. She claimed she was helping a local family obtain federal burial assistance available when the deceased died of COVID-19.
But Triano knew the program doesn’t work that way.
Federal aid
Congress approved two virus relief bills this year that provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020. The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program is operated by FEMA.
This is a reimbursement program; you must have already paid for the funeral expenses and have the paperwork to prove it, along with the death certificate.
The program comes with a lot of rules (see box). Pre-planned/pre-paid funerals are not eligible for the assistance. Assistance is capped at $9,000 per individual or $35,500 for multiple deceased individuals on an application.
All applications are taken over the phone. Once it’s been determined you’re eligible, it’s a relatively easy process. That’s what caught Triano’s attention.
Two calls
Triano received a call from somebody who claimed to be from FEMA who said she was representing the family in obtaining the funeral assistance.
Triano told her he couldn’t give out private information about the family and the caller became upset.
“We reached out to FEMA after we got the first call,” Triano said. A FEMA official told him the ID number the caller cited was a fake and that FEMA would never contact a mortuary on behalf of a family.
The caller then got a hold of the family — who had apparently tossed or misplaced information it needed to apply for the assistance — and set up a three-way call with the mortuary.
“No government agency does three-way calls with families for any reason,” Triano said. “That’s not going to happen. There’s no way.”
But he was stuck.
“Once the family asks that information be released, we have to,” he said. “We said it was a scam, and that I just got off the phone with FEMA and they said it was a scam.”
“They were yelling at us, calling us unprofessional,” he said of the scammers.
Triano suspects the scammers are applying for the assistance as next of kin and running off with all the cash.
“From what we can tell, outside parties are reaching out to people who are eligible through … maybe sending out scam emails,” Triano said. “Send us your info and we’ll get you your money. We’re pretty sure they’re not getting their money.”
Triano received a second call from possible scammers who claimed to be calling on behalf of a family and told them, once again, that he couldn’t give out private information. She hung up.
“Last time they were much pushier; this time they were less pushy,” he said. “When we said we couldn’t because it’s illegal, they just kind of went away.”
Warnings go out
In April, FEMA sent out an alert about scammers reaching out to families and offering to register them for the funeral assistance. FEMA declined to say when fraud reports surfaced or whether there had been arrests.
The Better Business Bureau in June also issued a warning and synopsized the fraud:
•A potential fraud victim receives a call from someone who claims to work for the Federal Emergency Management Organization (FEMA).
•The caller claims you qualify for financial assistance under the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program, but you need to “register” for the program
•The information requested may include names, birth dates and social security numbers — all of which can be used for identity theft, according to BBB.
Esther Winne, a Department of Justice official in Arizona, said her office has not heard about the scam. Neither had a DOJ official in Washington, D.C.
Winne’s office is part of a task force with the state and several federal agencies created to address fraud reports related to COVID-19. She said the FBI is handling the reports.