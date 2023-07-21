PHOENIX — Openings intended for wildlife will be put into portions of the U.S.-Mexico border wall — including sections in Arizona — under terms of a settlement in a 4-year-old lawsuit over how the Trump administration paid for new construction.

The deal filed in federal court spells out that there will be a passage of 5 feet by 7 feet in the Perilla Mountains corridor in Cochise County to accommodate jaguars and black bears.

