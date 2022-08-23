Mueller Killer

Carl and Marsha Mueller speak outside the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., where El Shafee Elsheikh was sentenced for his part in the kidnapping and murder of their daughter, Kayla, in Syria in 2015.

 Ryan Knappenberger Cronkite News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A second ISIS militant was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the kidnapping and killing of Prescott native Kayla Mueller, a relief to her parents who pledged to continue fighting for her memory.

“Now we can set this behind us,” Carl Mueller said outside the U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, where El Shafee Elsheikh was sentenced for crimes the judge called “horrific, barbaric, brutal, callous and, of course, criminal.”