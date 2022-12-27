fire 1 (copy)

Officials say the hard work will continue for firefighters and rescue crews in rural fire districts across Arizona, without the money they had hoped to raise from Proposition 310, which voters narrowly rejected in November.

WASHINGTON – Voters said no to a plan that would have added one-tenth of a penny to the state sales tax to benefit rural fire districts, but firefighters warn that the need – and the threat to public safety – have not gone away.

“The funding crisis for Arizona fire districts and the Arizona fire paramedic service as a whole is going to continue,” said Bryan Jeffries, the president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona, one of the main supporters of Proposition 310.

