inaugural1.jpg

Rep. David Livingston

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services file

PHOENIX — A veteran Republican lawmaker wants Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate whether Katie Hobbs illegally used state resources to raise money in the name of paying inaugural expenses when most of the cash actually went into a fund that can be used for political campaigns.

Rep. David Livingston said research he did during the session while exploring potential legislation to restrict the use of inaugural funds shows evidence that Hobbs, while still governor-elect, used a state website to raise money for both the inaugural ceremony at the Capitol on Jan. 5 and a separate inaugural ball two days later at Talking Stick Resort.

