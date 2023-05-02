Hamilton

Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton apologizing April 28 after hidden camera video showed her moving and hiding Bibles that had been in the House lounge. Three first-term Republican lawmakers filed a complaint Monday against Hamilton.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services FILE

PHOENIX — Three first-term Republican lawmakers filed a complaint Monday accusing Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton of violating House ethics rules with her admitted action of hiding Bibles.

The complaint says that the Tucson Democrat, on her own, moved Bibles and placed them under seat cushions in the House lounge, "potentially causing Christian members of the House, staff, and guest to unknowingly sit on their own holy text." And the GOP lawmakers said her placement of one in a refrigerator is "disrespectful in the extreme."

