The U.S. government estimated unemployment fraud during the pandemic cost taxpayers up to $135 billion or about 11% to 15% of the total amount of unemployment insurance benefits paid during the pandemic.

That's according to the latest report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, which the U.S. Department of Labor disputes.

