PHOENIX  Gov. Katie Hobbs is asking the state Court of Appeals to toss out Kari Lake's latest bid to overturn the 2022 election saying it is based on "mere speculation of election misconduct and conjecture regarding its supposed result.''

In an extensive filing, Abha Khanna, the governor's lead lawyer, said the Republican contender failed to offer any evidence at her trial last month that any vote was not counted. Khanna said even the ballots that on-site tabulators in Maricopa County could not read ultimately were tallied at a central location.

