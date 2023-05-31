Gabriel and Juanita Ayala want you to know their 20-year-old son, Tomas, was a good man running toward a big future.
He made people smile, loved his family, showed wisdom beyond his years and found deep joy in living out the indigenous ceremonies of his Yaqui and Navajo people.
Tomas Ayala’s life was cut short just after midnight on May 13 when his car was hit head-on by a pickup driven by a suspected drunken driver on Old Nogales Highway near Quail Creek.
The fatal crash made headlines, but it’s Tomas’ life his family wants to talk about.
“He was a very loving individual,” Gabriel Ayala said. “He was never angry. He actually would always say, ‘Everybody love everybody.’ I would question that and I would ask Tomas what does that mean, everybody love everybody? And he would say, ‘Dad, there is so much hate in this world. We need to love everybody.’
“I’m looking at him and he’s teaching me. I used to always tell him, Tomas, one day you’re going to be a better man than me. I can’t wait for that day because that means I can leave here knowing that you’re safe, knowing that you’re going to do amazing things. And he is a better man than me now. I believe that.”
There is pride as Ayala talks about his son the cello player, the actor, artist and friend. He has found comfort and even joy in hearing Tomas’ friends share details of their lives that they’d once reserved just for his son.
When he hit a rough period, “Tomas talked me down,” one friend told Ayala. “Tomas always made me laugh,” another said. “Tomas talked to me every single day because I was thinking of hurting myself.”
“What an amazing thing, to hear these stories,” Ayala said.
Tomas, the oldest of three children, finished his senior year at Marana High School online because of the pandemic. The family moved to Sahuarita three years ago. It was in high school that Tomas discovered the kitchen, and that helped set his course as he headed into adulthood.
“He found that passion and created amazing dishes, things that I thought were more like a piece of art,” his dad said. “I couldn’t believe that people could create something this beautiful that they would eat.”
But it was his Native American culture — with all of its responsibilities and challenges — that consumed Tomas Ayala.
“He was a spiritual person since birth,” his dad said. “We tried to instill those cultural values of who we are as indigenous people and he believed in traditional ways of life, he believed in prayer. He didn’t believe in segregating each other from our religions. He thought that as long as people are praying, it’s a positive thing regardless of how you pray.”
Tomas also was a singer in his traditional language, which Ayala called “a rarity these days.”
“Young people this age, all they want to do is go out, go partying, go play video games, you know, they want to be kids. But Tomas gave his youth to our traditional religion.”
Each summer, father and son would plan which ceremonies they would go to and be a part of, many of them out of state.
“I think being raised in our culture made him a different individual, made him mature.”
He had their respect
Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll knew Tomas for a couple of years after he’d volunteered at Justice Court of Green Valley.
“He was the best kind of kid,” Carroll said. “He was a bright star.”
Carroll said he had Tomas observe proceedings on trial days, and “he always came in a dress shirt and tie.”
They stayed in touch after Tomas went to work at Grill on the Green at Canoa Ranch Golf Club.
“We are all devastated by this senseless death,” Carroll said.
Richard and Shana Oseran own The Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress in Tucson, where Tomas had worked since August. Tomas had recently earned a raise and more responsibility in the kitchen.
Richard Oseran said they closed the restaurant after Mother’s Day breakfast was served and gathered the staff.
“We invited all the folks who worked with him to just come into the dining room and to share their loss and their feelings, and to memorialize him,” he said.
“He had affected and impacted a lot of people’s lives. Some people, he had really made a change in their attitudes and outlooks. He was just a special guy,” Oseran said.
Tomas’ dad said his son interviewed for the job at The Cup in his chef’s uniform and brought along his own set of kitchen knives — tools of the trade.
“He earned it,” Oseran said of the job — one that’s not easy to come by for a young person in the industry. “The head chef spent several hours with him and determined he had all the makings of what was going to be a solid staff member in the kitchen. He brought him on and Tomas met his expectations. We miss him.”
An awful night
Gabriel Ayala is not a bitter man, but much of what rolled out after his son died doesn’t sit well. Answers to even the most basic questions have been hard to get, he said. It started when he came upon the crash scene that night. Tomas was on his way home from work.
“When the accident happened, it was me who went looking for my son,” Ayala said. “I was worried why he hadn’t come home yet. It had been over an hour since our last communication and I was texting him and he wasn’t getting back to me, so I actually went out looking for him.”
He saw the red and blue police lights in the distance on Old Nogales Highway about 2 miles from where they live. Police had blocked access to the crash scene and Ayala was told by an officer to turn around.
“I told them I was just looking for my son, who usually takes that road. And when they asked me which vehicle he drives I told them and they said to pull over. As I pulled over, a sergeant asked what kind of vehicle my son was driving and I told him a white Cadillac, and he asked my son’s name and I told him Tomas Ayala. He said there was an accident and your son is deceased. Pretty cold. No real warning, no consoling, just straight to the point and here it is, just black and white. To say the least, I was pretty distraught at the whole approach, the whole situation, and I wanted to go to the scene. They would not allow me anywhere near there.”
Instead, police asked him to go home and wait — he said no.
“Traditionally, as indigenous people we need to stay with our relatives,” he said. “Fortunately, there was one officer that was really nice to me. She was really consoling; everybody else was just kind of cold. Ultimately, I was allowed to stay there and I got a blanket that they could put over him, traditionally, so he was watched over, taken care of. And the coroner allowed me to pray with my son before they took him away.”
Four days after the crash, the family erected a roadside memorial at the crash scene — a dragonfly, a symbol of protection in their culture. They surrounded it with flowers, rocks, cards and some of Tomas’ favorite foods. A day later, Ayala said police knocked on his door.
“But only to tell us that they were wanting to tear down our son’s memorial. This was the first time we heard from the police department.”
He said police told him the memorial was “in violation,” mentioned a $200 permit fee and came with a permit application in hand.
“Not one word about our son, only that Public Works wanted to tear this down.”
The family called the town’s Public Works department, “and they didn’t even know (the memorial) was up.”
A Public Works employee later met the family at the site, confirmed they were unaware of the memorial and said they didn’t know why the police department stopped by the house. The employee, who Ayala said was understanding and sympathetic, talked about needing to move the memorial farther from the road.
Not long after, a police sergeant and detective came to the Ayala home.
“I told them they failed my son and as a department for what they’re supposed to stand for and what they’re supposed to do,” he said.
He delivered much the same message to the Sahuarita Town Council and staff at the May 22 Town Council meeting.
Nearly a week after the crash the family received Tomas’ wallet and backpack but to date still don’t have all of his possessions, Ayala said.
“We haven’t even started talking about my son. How are we able to start even trying to mourn when we don’t have any information from anyone?” he asked, saying he found out through a newspaper article that the other driver was suspected of DUI and had fled the scene before he was caught.
“I’m so disappointed at how this was handled. All my son is right now is a headline, and that disappoints me.”
Days later, though, Ayala received an email from Town Manager Shane Dille offering “sincere condolences for your son Tomas.”
“I took your comments during the Town Council meeting on Monday to heart, and they have weighed on me this week. I thank you for your candor,” Dille wrote.
Dille then turned his attention to the roadside memorial.
“In this case, I see that our desire to take prompt action to keep roadways safe collided with your need as a family for space and time to grieve in privacy and honor your son with a memorial tribute,” he wrote. “It was unfortunate timing and it is regrettable that the permitting issue caused any additional stress or suffering to your family during an already trying time.”
“We are grateful to you for taking the time to adjust the location of Tomas’ memorial as soon as you are able, in order to keep our roadways safe. I hope that you will accept my hand in brotherhood and allow the Town of Sahuarita to support you however you need.”
Saying goodbye
More than 400 people from several states attended a traditional ceremony for Tomas Ayala a week after his death. It lasted from sunset to sunrise.
“People came to be with him his last night on Earth,” his father said.
It was the type of ceremony Tomas had given up his summers for so he could be there for others. The Ayala family is grateful for the outpouring, but the grief will run deep for a long while to come.
“We’re broken,” Ayala said. “We’re waiting for a piece of us to get home that never will.”