PHOENIX — Buyers of new homes are entitled to sue builders for hidden defects for up to eight years — even if they have signed contracts waiving that right, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

In a ruling with wide implications, the justices said that the common law "implied warranty of workmanship and habitability'' recognizes the fact that home buyers are not experts in all the things that are required in constructing a house.

