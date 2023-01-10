body bags

A line of makeshift bodybags face the state Capitol on Jan. 9 during a student-led protest of recent anti-LGBTQ sentiment in the Legislature. The bags represent the danger of increased student suicides stemming from anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in the statehouse.

 Gloria Rebecca Gomez Arizona Mirror

Across the street from the state Capitol, while lawmakers gathered in advance of the new legislative session, Arizona high school students laid out 180 black body bags in protest.

“We are trying to let our legislators know that every single step they take, bill they vote on, there is a life on the line,” said Dawn Shim, the leader of Support Equality Schools Arizona, which organized the event.

