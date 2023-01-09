hoffman01.jpg

Sen. Jake Hoffman, surrounded by members of the Arizona Freedom Caucus, says Monday the group will sue to overturn Katie Hobbs' executive order extending the scope of anti-discrimination protections that govern state employees and contractors.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — Calling her actions illegal, some Republican lawmakers said Monday they will go to court to overturn the new governor’s executive order expanding anti-discrimination protections for state employees and contractors.

“The people of Arizona did not elect Katie Hobbs to rule by executive fiat,’’ said Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek. Instead, the head of the Arizona Freedom Caucus said the role of the governor is solely to implement the laws approved by the House and Senate, not to unilaterally enact her “radical woke agenda.”

