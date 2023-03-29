PHOENIX — The press aide for Gov. Katie Hobbs is out after her Twitter post that some people said supported violence against those who oppose rights for transgender people.

"The governor does not condone violence in any form," Hobbs' office said Wednesday in a prepared statement about Josselyn Berry. "The post by the press secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration."

