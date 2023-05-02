PHOENIX — Nearly two weeks after vetoing a widely popular bill to expand the sale of home-cooked foods, Gov. Katie Hobbs still won't say what she wants changed in order to get her to sign a new version.

Hobbs on Monday dodged repeated inquiries about the legislation or her veto despite the fact that it had been approved by broad bipartisan majorities. In fact, she would not answer any questions at all after giving a 2 1/2 minute speech at an annual ceremony to honor fallen officers of the Department of Public Safety before being driven off by her DPS security detail.

