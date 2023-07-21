PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is demanding utilities tell her how they're prepared for record heat even though she has no legal authority to do so.

In a letter Friday to electric companies, the governor said she wants their "action plans for protecting Arizonans during this unprecedented heat wave.'' That specifically includes everything from grid security to policies on disconnecting customers for unpaid bills and services available for customers who fall behind in payments.

