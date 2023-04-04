PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs notched another four vetoes on Monday.

The governor rejected HB 2427, a proposal by Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, which would increase the maximum possible penalty for aggravated assault in a domestic violence situation if the assailant knew or had reason to know the victim was pregnant.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?