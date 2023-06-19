PHOENIX — Arizona counties won't get state approval to start counting ballots by hand.

Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday vetoed a proposal by Rep. Gail Griffin to allow whatever official who is in charge of elections to do a hand count rather than use automatic tabulating equipment. The governor said that was unacceptable.

