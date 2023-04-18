PHOENIX — Parents won’t be able to bring their loaded weapons onto school campuses, at least not while Katie Hobbs is governor.

Nor will students get training on gun safety.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?