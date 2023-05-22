PHOENIX — Arizona won't bar teachers from referring to students by their preferred pronoun or name.

In vetoing the measure Monday, Gov. Katie Hobbs called it just another piece of "harmful legislation directed at transgender youth." And the governor said similar measures will meet the same fate.

