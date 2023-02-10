SURPRISE – Expanding its reach beyond Phoenix, Native American Connections has opened a second transitional housing facility and program for homeless youth in Surprise.

The HomeBase Youth Services center officially opened last week with seven residents already settled in, demonstrating the dire need for youth emergency housing. The facility, previously used as a retirement home, can house up to 40 young men and women.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?