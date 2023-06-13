PHOENIX — The state House refused Monday to require that individual income tax rates be cut automatically any time the state runs a surplus.

As crafted SB 1577 would have required an annual determination of the “structural surplus.” That’s the amount of ongoing state revenues above anticipated ongoing expenses, adjusted for population growth and inflation.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?