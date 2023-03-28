PHOENIX — Arizona House Republicans on Monday gave preliminary approval to $10,000 per year raises for public school teachers over the objections of Democrats who say the plan is a fake effort they know GOP lawmakers can't fund in the long term.

But proponents of the measure by Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, said the pay boost will go a long way toward erasing low teacher pay that has helped lead to a statewide teacher shortage.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?