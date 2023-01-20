Jobs Report

Arizona's construction industry shrank by 2,600 jobs between November and December, but the overall employment rate dropped to 4%, new data shows.

 Nam Y. Huh AP

PHOENIX — Arizona still has far more job openings than people employers are able to hire.

New figures Thursday from the state Office of Economic Opportunity show the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December dropped by a tenth of a point, to 4.0%.

