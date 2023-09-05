jobless

Arizona’s unemployment rate is at one of the lowest levels in decades and workers are in short supply, which is helping push up wages, experts say. That has partially offset stubborn inflation, which has fallen from last year’s high but is still eating into any gains workers are making.

 Thalia M. España Cronkite News file

WASHINGTON — Arizona’s unemployment is at the lowest rate in decades, there are more jobs than workers available to fill them and salaries are inching up, all of which should be good indicators for workers.

Experts say —  it depends.

