rogers

State Sen. Wendy Rogers at a 2022 committee hearing.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services FILE

PHOENIX — A judge will hear arguments on May 10 whether to dissolve a court order that keeps an Arizona Capitol Times reporter away from the three homes of Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers.

The hearing will be the first opportunity for the attorney for Camryn Sanchez to question Rogers about her allegations that the reporter had harassed her by going to houses that the senator admitted she owns in Maricopa County to check where she actually is living.

