Blood Bags.jpg

The Food and Drug Administration is considering a proposal to make it easier for men who have sex with men to donate blood and plasma.

 Genesis Alvarado Cronkite News

PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes joined 21 other state attorneys general Friday in supporting a Food and Drug Administration proposal that would make it easier for LGBTQ individuals to donate blood and plasma.

Gay and bisexual men are currently barred from donating blood or plasma for three months after their most recent sexual contact with a man.

