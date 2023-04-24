Election 2024 Senate Arizona

Pinal County sheriff Mark Lamb waves to a cheering crowd at a Save America Rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. Lamb has filed federal paperwork to run for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, Monday, April 10, 2023, becoming the first Republican to jump into a high-profile race for the seat now held by independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

 Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb hopes his law enforcement acumen in a border state will make him stand out in a potentially crowded race for the GOP ticket in Arizona's next U.S. Senate primary.

Lamb has been on the campaign trail as the first Republican Senate candidate in Arizona to declare candidacy for the 2024 election. He spoke with The Center Square on Friday to discuss the border and state of the race.

